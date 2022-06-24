YouTube
    India successfully flight tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to air missile

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 24: In a big boost to Indian Navy's defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test-fired ertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM). The launch was conducted from Indian Naval Ship, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha.

    India successfully flight tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to air missile

    "VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. Today's launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged," DRDO said in a statement.

    "The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur," it added.

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 14:24 [IST]
