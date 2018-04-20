India set to get armed drones from US soon

A recent policy change by the Donald Trump administration may soon allow India to purchase hi-tech armed drones from the United States which would significantly make India's counter-terrorism operations more effective.

Last year in October, it was reported that the Trump Administration was "considering" India's request for armed drones for its air force, weeks after approving the sale of high-tech unarmed guardian drones to India.

The latest development comes after the Trump administration came up with a new policy on the export of unmanned aerial systems that allows the use of drones to fulfill "'counter-terrorism objectives". The policy comes just a day after US President Donald Trump promised to short-circuit the long-winded process to sell the drones to its allies, reported NDTV.

Last year, the IAF had requested the US Government for General Atomics Predator C Avenger aircraft. It is understood that IAF would need 80 to 100 units making it approximately a whopping $8 billion deal.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit in June 2017, the US announced to sell 22 unarmed Guardian drones to India.

These drone will significantly enhance India's counter terrorism operations. Be it the information on terror training camps close to the border or troop deployments, the data sent by the drone will allow Indian forces to be ready for prompt action. The armed drone will also allow forces to strike the terrorists attempting to cross the border.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

