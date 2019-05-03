  • search
    India's respect increased globally under PM Modi: Sushma Swaraj

    By PTI
    Jaipur, May 3: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Friday that the country saw an unprecedented development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and its respect has increased globally.

    File Photo of Sushma Swaraj

    Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp' dialogue here, Swaraj referred to the 'honour' India received at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet after Modi took charge. She said Pakistan's chair was vacant as the country had boycotted the OIC meet, citing India's presence at the convention.

    Swaraj said the demand for declaring Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was going on since 2009. But due to the diplomatic acumen of the prime minister, Azhar was declared a global terrorist on May 1.

    Referring to the plans and achievements of the central government, the minister said many remarkable works were done in the last five years. She said Modi gave equal status to Muslim women by bringing a law against triple talaq.

