India's Omicron tally jumps to 170 after 4 states report sharpest spike

    New Delhi, Decc 20: India's Omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus case, rose to 170 on Monday after state like Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi added more cases.

      The statewide breakup of Omicron cases: Maharashtra (54 cases), Delhi (28), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), Uttar Pradesh (2), and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

      On Monday, six more cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28.

      Out of these 24 coronavirus infected patients, 12 have been discharged.

      Four more new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected from Kerala on Monday, taking the overall tally to 15, the state health department said.

      Two cases of the new variant were detected in patients aged 41 and 67. They are mother and grandmother of a 17-year-old patient in Thiruvananthapuram who came from the UK on December 9 along with his father, mother and sister.

      Karnataka reported five more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such infections in the state to 19.

      Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 16:04 [IST]
      X