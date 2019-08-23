From housing to auto sector, Sitharaman announces slew of measures to boost economy

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 23: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a series of measure to give a much needed stimulus to the economy. She announced many steps that the government would take across industries to boost economic growth.

The Finance Minister proposed to establish an organisation to provide credit enhancement for infrastructure and housing projects with an aim to enhance fund flows towards such projects. Announcing steps to prop up the slowing economy, the minister said that in order to improve domestic bond market, the finance ministry will work with the RBI to make it more conducive for investors and bond issuers, as well as facilitate increased trading for price discovery.

The government will also take further action on development of credit default swap markets in consultation with the Reserve Bank and market regulator Sebi. The minister also outlined steps like labour reforms, amendment to the bankruptcy law to increase investments.

In a bid to arrest the slowdown in automotive sector, the Finance Minister said that the main focus would be the automotive ancilliary units which need impetus. She said that there is no need to fear that since the government is pushing for Electrical Vehicles, there would be curbs on conventional vehicles.

"BS-4 vehicles purchased up to March 31, 2020, will all remain operational for their entire period of registration," she said allaying the fears.

She gave a brief a picture of what is happening globally. Sitharaman said that global GDP growth is slowing down, but compared to many countries, India's position is far better.

"Just to give you briefly a picture of what is happening globally. The current projected global GDP growth is of about 3.2 percent and probably is going to be even revised downwards...The growth rate, still in comparison to many countries is high and if anything even in comparison to the US and China, our growth rate is higher than everybody else," she said.

Moreover, many organisations have said that global demand will be weak, she added.

Sitharaman said the working capital loans will be made cheaper. "pending payments, except those that are under litigation," she says.

"There will be faceless scrutiny from 'Vijay Dashmi' this year, which will mean that there shall not be even, that one odd over-enthusiastic officer who might go and sit & talk about things, which may be construed as harassment," stated the FM.

FM will hold a meeting with GSTN personnel on Sunday to understand where the glitches are that are hampering flow of refunds.

Sitharaman announces the much-awaited relief from enhanced surcharge on long-term and short-term capital gain. Banks have agreed to link their interest rates to repo rates, says FM.

Making India a hub for #StartUps. Withdrawal of Sec 56(2)(viib) of IT Act Dedicated cell at CBDT for addressing challenges of startups; Sec 56(2) (vii)(b) to not apply to DPIIT registered startups; @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India #GovtBoostsEconomy pic.twitter.com/TmnRyrSoBs — Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) August 23, 2019

In order to encourage investment in capital market, the government has decided to withdraw enhance surcharge levied by the Finance No. 2 Act 2019. In simple words, the enhance surcharge on FPI goes, surcharge on domestic investors in equity goes. Pre-budget position is restored.

"CSR violations will not be treated as a criminal offence and instead be as civil liabilities. On or after 1st October 2019 all the Income-tax orders, notices, summons, letters, etc shall be issued through a centralised computer system," said FM.

FM Sitharaman announced one-time loan settlement through a check box approach to help MSMEs and retail borrowers. This will help with NPAs in the names of MSMEs which are pending because no one wants to take a call.

All pending GST refunds due to MSMEs till now shall be paid within 30 days from today, said FM.

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman had though declined to comment on the speculations of a stimulus package, she has been meeting industry representatives from auto, telecom, banking and financial, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), among others, for the past several days to understand their concerns.

In a recent tweet the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar wrote, "I would request the media to stop misinterpreting my statement. The government has been taking bold steps to accelerate our economy & will continue to do so. There is no need to panic or spread panic."

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar: I would request the media to stop misinterpreting my statement. The government has been taking bold steps to accelerate our economy & will continue to do so. There is no need to panic or spread panic. pic.twitter.com/kXvsYCaMmt — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

On Thursday, showing concern over the slowdown in the economy of the country, the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog has termed the ongoing situation in financial sector as unprecedented and called for extraordinary steps to tackle it. Kumar said the government must do whatever it can to remove apprehensions of the private sector.

Ratings agency Moody's has lowered India's GDP growth forecast to 6.2 percent from 6.8 percent for 2019.

Major demands of the slowdown-hit industries like- automobile, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), include a reduction in the GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the rollback of the super-rich tax for FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors).

From the financial crisis in the NBFC (non-banking finance company) sector to a huge decline in auto sales, the industries are in dire need of stimulus package to bounce back from the economic slowdown.

Reportedly, the GDP growth has drop down from a peak of 8.2 per cent in 2016-17 to 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The first quarter of 2019-20 is expected to dip further to 5.6 per cent.