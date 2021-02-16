YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the world: PM Modi

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 16: India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemic other countries worried about the countrys situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

    Indias fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

    India is following a human centric approach to furthering global good, which is based on a healthy balanced welfare and well-being, he said, virtually delivering the valedictory address to ''Heartfulness Practitioners'' on the platinum jubilee celebrations of Heartfulness Institute of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

    "At the beginning of this (COVID-19) pandemic, the whole world was worried about India''s situation. But today India''s fight against corona (coronavirus) is inspiring the entire world...India is following a human centric approach to furthering global good," Modi said.

    India has undertaken among the world''s largest public welfare programmes in the last six years and these efforts are aimed at giving the poor a life of dignity and opportunity, he said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X