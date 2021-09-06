India’s cumulative vaccination drive exceeds 68.75 crore

New Delhi, Sep 06: With the administration of 25,23,089 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 68.75 Cr (68,75,41,762) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 71,77,219 sessions.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 43,903 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,21,81,995.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.44% the Ministry of Health said in a release.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,10,649 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 53.14 Cr (53,14,68,867) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.58% remains less than 3% for the last 73 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.76%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 7 days and below 5% for 91 consecutive days now.

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 13:43 [IST]