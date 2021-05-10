India’s cumulative vaccination coverage achieves landmark of 17 Cr doses

New Delhi, May 10: A major milestone has been achieved today as the country surpassed the landmark of 17 crore vaccination doses. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,01,53,432 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Sunday, the government said.

The total of 17,01,53,432 include 95,46,871 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 64,71,090 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,39,71,341 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 77,54,283 FLWs (2nd dose), and 20,29,395 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,51,74,561 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 65,55,714 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,36,72,259 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,49,77,918 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

2,43,958 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 20,29,395 across 30 States/UTs. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

As on Day-114 of the vaccination drive (9th May, 2021), total 6,71,646 vaccine doses were given. In view of today being a holiday/Sunday, many States and UTs did not organise vaccination sessions. 3,97,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,74,415 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, a government release said.