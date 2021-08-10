India reports less than 30,000 daily covid cases after 147 days, 373 deaths

COVID: Why experts say herd immunity is still out of reach

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: India reported less than 30,000 daily covid cases after 147 days with 28,204 new cases in last 24 hours. The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said.

Kerala was the top contributor with 13,049 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,505 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,929 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,413 cases and Karnataka with 1,186 cases.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,11,313 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 48,32,78,545.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.87 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 15 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,80,968, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 51.45 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.