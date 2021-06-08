YouTube
    India reports less than 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases for first time in over 2 months

    New Delhi, June 08: India reported 86,498 new COVID19 cases for the first time in more than two months, as 86,498 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Tuesday morning.

    India reports less than 1 lakh daily new COVID19 cases after 63 days

    In the same period, 2123 lives were lost due to Covid-19 , taking the related death toll to 351,309, the dashboard showed. The national Covid-19 tally, meanwhile, rose to 28,996,473.

    ''A total of 36,82,07,596 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country, up to June 7 including 18,73,485 samples tested yesterday,'' Indian Council of Medical Research said.

