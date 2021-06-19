YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 60,753 fresh Covid cases, 1,647 deaths

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: India reported 60,753 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall coronavirus tally to 2,98,23,546, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.

    India reports 60,753 fresh Covid cases, 1,647 deaths

    As many as 1,647 people succumbed to Covid-19 and 97,743 recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll and recoveries to 3,85,137 and 28,678,390 respectively so far. The active cases have come down to 760,019 and constitute 2.68 per cent of the caseload.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X