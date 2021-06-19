India reports 60,753 fresh Covid cases, 1,647 deaths

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 19: India reported 60,753 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall coronavirus tally to 2,98,23,546, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.

As many as 1,647 people succumbed to Covid-19 and 97,743 recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll and recoveries to 3,85,137 and 28,678,390 respectively so far. The active cases have come down to 760,019 and constitute 2.68 per cent of the caseload.