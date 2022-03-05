YouTube
    India reports 5,921 fresh Covid cases, 289 deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 05: India reported 5,921 fresh Covid cases and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Saturday.

    Representational Image

    The death toll climbed to 5,14,878 with 289 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 27 consecutive days.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,78,721 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

    The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.55 crore.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    X