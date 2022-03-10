On 53rd Raising Day ceremony, Amit Shah lauds CISF for its services during Pandemic

India reports 4,184 new cases with 104 deaths

New Delhi, Mar 10: India reported 4,184 new Covid-19 cases with 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said.

6,554 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,20,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70%.

India's Active Caseload is presently at 44,488. Active cases constitute 0.10% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,73,974 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.60 Cr (77,60,82,445) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.58% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.48%.

With the administration of more than 18.23 lakh Doses (18,23,329) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 179.53 Cr (1,79,53,95,649) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 9:32 [IST]