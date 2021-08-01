Covid: India reports 41,831 new cases in 24 hours; recovery rate currently at 97.36%

Impose strict restrictions to curb Covid spread: Centre to 10 states showing upsurge in cases

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 01: India saw a single-day rise of 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,16,55,824, while the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,24,351 with 541 daily fatalities.

Registering an increase for the fifth consecutive cases, the active cases have climbed to 4,10,952 and comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,032 Covid cases has been recorded in the total number COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,89,472 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,82,16,510, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent .

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,20,521, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra: 50-year-old woman infected with Zika virus, Chickungunya; officials say no need to panic

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.02 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.