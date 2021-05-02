India reports 3,92,488 new COVID19 cases, highest deaths in a single day at 3,689

Grateful to US for its support: MEA on receiving COVID-19 consignment

New Delhi, May 02: India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID19 cases, 3689 deaths and 3,07,865 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

With 392,488 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has risen to 19,557,457 According to the health ministry, 3,689 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 215,542.

The country is witnessing a frightening surge in dalily Covid cases with a large parts of the country getting affected by a devastating second Covid wave.

It should be noted that the state elections and huge poll rallies have been linked to the Covid surge in the country by many critics.

On Saturday, the country launched the third phase of the world's biggest vaccination drive, extending the coverage to those in the age group of 18-44. Even as nearly 20 states said they have run of vaccine stocks, the Health Ministry said over 84.5 thousand people were vaccinated in the age group.