Coronavirus: India reports 28,701 new cases, total tally nears 9 lakh mark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 13: India added a record 28,701 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 8,78,254, while the number of deaths climbed to 23,174 deaths with 500 people who died due to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,471, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

''Total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471

cured/discharged/migrated and 23,174 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners. This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,18,06,256 samples have been tested up to July 12 with 2,19,103 samples being tested on Sunday.