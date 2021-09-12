UAE allows travellers from 14 countries including India ahead of Expo 2020 in Dubai; Details here

India reports 28,591 new Covid-19 cases, 338 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Sep 12: India reported 28,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 338 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 34,848 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,24,09,035.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,84,921, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,655. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Of the total samples tested, 15,30,125 samples were tested on Sunday. India's cumulative vaccination coverage stood at 73,82,07,378, while 72, 86,883 vaccine doses were administered on September 11th alone.

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 9:50 [IST]