WHO says number of new Covid-19 cases fell last week

India reports 21,257 new Covid-19 cases: These 4 states register over 1,000 coronavirus infections daily

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 8: India registered 21,257 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Friday. A total of 24,963 patients recuperated in the country to take the total number of recoveries to 3,32,25,221 since the beginning of the pandemic.

India's active caseload stands at 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days and active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.71%. Whereas the recovery rate stands at 97.96 per cent, as per the Union Health ministry data.

While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.64%) is less than 3% for the last 105 days, the Daily positivity rate (1.53%) has remained less than 3% for the last 39 days.

On Thursday, 13,85,706 samples were collected and a total of 58,00,43,190 tests have been conducted in the country.

India's cumulative covid-19 Vaccination coverage has crossed 93-crore mark after 50.17 lakh vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. While 37,67,64,208 people have received the first dose in the age group of 18-44 years, 9,56,87,462 have got their second jab.

In the age group of 45-59, a total of 16,35,63,468 people have received one dose, while 8,09,12,829 got their second dose.

The highest number of daily cases are being reported from Kerala (12,288 with 141 deaths), Maharashtra (2,681 with 49 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1,390 with 27 deaths), Mizoram (1,080 with 2 deaths) and West Bengal (771 and 13 deaths).

Also, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka are having a high number of active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the government cautioned that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet and people should take caution during the festive season. "The pandemic can take an untoward turn if we are not careful. We have to watch out for the next three months," said V K Paul, member, health, NITI Aayog, said, as the country gears up for Dasara and Diwali celebrations.