    India reports 2060 new COVID cases, recovery rate rises to 98.7%

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 17: India reported 2,060 new coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 4,46,30,888, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,28,905, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

    The active cases increased to 26,834 and comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

    A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing
    A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing

    The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, it added.

    An increase of 209 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

    The death toll climbed to 5,28,905 with 10 more fatalities, which included four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.86 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

    

    The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,75,149, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

    According to the ministry, 219.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

    India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

    The six new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours included two from Karnataka, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, as per the data.

    india coronavirus death toll infection

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
