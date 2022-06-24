Lancet Report says COVID-19 in infected kids could last two months

India reports 17,336 new cases, biggest jump since Feb 20

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 24: India on Friday logged 17,336 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,33,62,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases jumped to 88,284 after an increase of 4,294 cases in 24 hours. The nation reported 13 more deaths, taking the toll to 5,24,954.

COVID-19 vaccines prevented over 42 lakh potential deaths in India in 2021, said a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, which based its findings on estimates of "excess" mortalities in the country during the pandemic.

The study estimated the number of deaths that were prevented between December 8, 2020 and December 8, 2021, which reflects the first year in which the vaccines were distributed.

