    India reports 16,135 new Covid cases, active tally at 113,864

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

    An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    A total of 3,32,978 samples were tested on Sunday, taking cumulative samples tested till date to 86,39,99,907

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
