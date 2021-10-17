India to provide USD 200 million Line of Credit to support development projects in Kyrgyzstan

India voices serious concern over increasing spread of terrorism in Africa at UN

India slips to 101 in the Global Hunger Index: Methodology used is unscientific, says govt

India reports 14,146 new Covid-19 cases, Tally drops by 11.48%

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 17: India on Sunday morning recorded 14,146 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 3,40,67,719 since the pandemic broke out in the country in January last year. The new cases were 5.22% fewer than Friday's count of 16,862 infections.

India has logged fewer than 20,000 single-day new infections for nine days straight. On October 8, the country had reported 21,257 coronavirus cases.

With 144 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll climbed to 4,52,124. The active caseload dropped to 1,95,846. As many as 3,34,19,749 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

World Bank president congratulates India on successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign

So far, India has so far administered 97,65,89,540 Covid vaccine doses. Of this, 41,20,772 doses were administered on Saturday.

More than 101.7 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. While, over 10.42 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 9:40 [IST]