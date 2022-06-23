India reports 13,313 COVID-19 fresh cases, active cases rise to 83,990

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 23: India reported 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases with 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said on Thursday.

With 10,972 people recuperating from the illness, the total number of recovered cases in the country reached 4,27,36,027 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Daily positivity rate stands at 2.03%, the Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.81%.

India's Active Caseload currently stands at 83,990 and it now constitutes 0.19% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,56,410 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.94 Cr (85,94,93,387) cumulative tests.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.62 Cr (1,96,62,11,973) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,54,44,218 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.60 Cr (3,60,03,591) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.