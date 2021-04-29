Leave India as soon as it is safe to do so: US tells its citizens

India records 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 in 24 hours

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: India recorded 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The past 24 hours also recorded 2,69,507 discharges. The total number of cases stand at 1,83,76,524 while the total recoveries are 1,50,86,878. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 while the active cases are 30,84,814. The number of persons who have been vaccinated are 15,00,20,648 as per the Union Health Ministry.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till April 28 of which 17,68,190 were tested on Wednesday.

The total vaccination across the country has come near to 15 Cr mark. Also, the country has administered more than 20 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,98,77,121 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Wednesday.

These include 93,66,239 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 61,45,854 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,23,09,507 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 65,99,492 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,09,75,753 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 31,42,239 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,14,70,903 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 98,67,134 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).