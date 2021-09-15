India records 27,176 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 7% higher than yesterday

Can’t make an exception says SC while rejecting plea seeking COVID-19 compensations for lawyers’ kin

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 15: India's Covid-19 was increased by 27,176 on Wednesday. The number of daily deaths was at 284 and the death toll now stands at 443,497. The tally has reached 33,316,755.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 3,51,087 and comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:17 [IST]