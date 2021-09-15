YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India records 27,176 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 7% higher than yesterday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: India's Covid-19 was increased by 27,176 on Wednesday. The number of daily deaths was at 284 and the death toll now stands at 443,497. The tally has reached 33,316,755.

    Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now.

    India records 27,176 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 7% higher than yesterday

    The active cases have declined to 3,51,087 and comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

    India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X