India ready to serve humanity with its vaccines: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is ready to serve Huma its with its Made in India, COVID-19 vaccines. The PM made the comments while inaugurating the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

The world is not only waiting for the Indian vaccines, but is also looking to see how it rolls out the biggest vaccination programme, the PM said.

In the last few years, the Indian diaspora has done a lot. They have contributed to the world n the last few months and I am very proud of this, PM Modi said. You have helped in India's fight against COVID-19, he further added.

We Indians have fought challenges and overcome the same. When India stood in the face of terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption.

Money worth crores are directly being credited to the accounts of beneficiaries, the PM said.

The PM also said that if there is any country where there is a vibrant democracy, it is India. In the past few years, the Non Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries.

During the time of the pandemic, India has shown to the world how our nation has fought it. Be it the PPE kit, testing kits, India used to import it from other countries. Today India has become strong and is exporting these equipments, he further added.

On the education sector, India has taken structural reforms. India has also worked on the diplomatic front during the pandemic so that the Indian Diaspora gets timely income.