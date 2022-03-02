YouTube
    India opens embassy in Lviv

    New Delhi, Mar 03: India has opened its embassy in Lviv after its ordered its citizens to evacuate Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

    India's Foreign Secretary, Harsh Shringla told reporters the Embassy office in Ukraine is being set up in Lviv, which will enable our Embassy teams to spread out to the border areas of Ukraine with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

    Shringla also said that all Indian nationals have left Kyiv. So far, 12,000 of the 20,000 Indian citizens that were in Ukraine have left the country. Half of those remaining, around 4,000, are in conflict zones in the Kharkiv-Sumy region of Ukraine, while the rest are "out of harm's way," Shringla also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 15:41 [IST]
    X