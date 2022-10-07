India objects to US envoy visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Pakistan may cede Gilgit Baltistan to Chia to pay off debts: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: India on Friday objected US ambassador's recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir where he repeatedly referred to the region as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have an objection regarding the recent visit and meetings of the US Ambassador to Pakistan to PoK and we have conveyed the same to them," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing.

PoK issue should have been decided during 1971 Indo-Pak war: Rajnath Singh

American ambassador Donald Blome visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) October 2-4 to promote the U.S.-Pakistan partnership and highlight the two countries' deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

This is the second visit by a US official to PoK.

The US envoy throughout mentioned PoK as AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), which is offensive to New Delhi as it holds that the region was forcibly occupied by Pakistan in 1947.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 18:02 [IST]