India needs to be self-reliant: RSS chief Bhagwat

    Nagpur, Aug 15: India attained freedom after a lot of struggle and it needs to be self-reliant, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

    Addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after hoisting the national flag on India's 76th Independence Day, Bhagwat said the country will give the message of peace to the world. "Today is the day of pride and resolution. The country got freedom after a lot of struggle, it needs to be self-reliant," he said.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists national flag at Sangh headquarters. Image courtesy: ANI

    Bhagwat also said people should not ask what the country and society gives them, but should think what they are giving to the country.

    Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event which was held amid tight security. The RSS has also organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.

    The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 pm.

    Monday, August 15, 2022, 9:33 [IST]
