India needs strong, stable, decisive govt for the next 10 yrs: Doval

New Delhi, Oct 25: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said that India needs a stable and decisive government right now if it wants to become 3rd largest economy by 2030.

Weak coalitions would be bad for India, Doval said while addressing a press conference here.

Speaking at Sardar Patel Memorial lecture, Doval said that "India needs a strong and stable government for the next ten years. We are not governed by people's representatives, but by laws made by them. The rule of law, therefore, is extremely important."

Also Read Ajit Doval: One man, many responsibilities and the push to secure India

"When you have to take a firm decision and fail to implement that, you don't prosper. Our biggest strength is our democracy and we cannot afford to be weak now. For that, we need a government that's stable, and decisive. An unstable regime is only more vulnerable to corruption," he added.

Also Read Why Ajit Doval was made India's most powerful bureaucrat

Doval gave the example of how China's Alibaba and others have become big companies and how much the Chinese government has supported them. He expressed hope that Indian private sector companies should perform and promote Indian strategic interest like the Chinese companies do today.

He further said that in 1970, India was way ahead than China; in 2010 China emerged as a bigger economy than India. However, India is on a threshold of a great journey today and in the rise of India, lies the vested interests of the world because India's pluralistic values mean a lot to the world.

Doval affirmed that by 2039 India will become the third largest economy in the world.

Doval termed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's digitization initiative big game changer but warned that false narratives can lead to tensions.