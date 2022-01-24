India logs 3.06 lakh infections over past 24 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 24: India reported 3,06,064 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 93.07 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 62,130 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

More than 162.73 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far; over 13.83 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.