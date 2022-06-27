YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India logs 17,073 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 5.62 %

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 27: India logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,34,07,046, while the active cases have increased to 94,420, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

    The death toll has climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

    India logs 17,073 new Covid case

    The active cases comprise 0.22 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 percent, the ministry said.

    An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 percent, it said.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.

    According to the ministry, 197.11 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X