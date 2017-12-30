India issues demarche after Palestine envoy shares stage with terrorist Hafiz Saeed

India has taken strong exception after a Palestine envoy was seen sharing the stage with Pakistani terrorist, Hafiz Saeed.

Walid Abu Ali, the Palestinian envoy to Islamabad, attended a rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi on Friday morning.

Ali and Saeed shared the state during the event.

Difa-e-Pakistan Council (Defence of Pakistan Council or DPC), founded in 2012, is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, campaigning for breaking of ties with the United States and opposing relations with India.

The image of the two sharing the stage together was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India is taking up the matter with the Palestinian authorities.

The incident took place just days after India voted against Israel in the United Nations General Assembly in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as its capital.

The reports of a Palestinian envoy sharing stage with a known terrorist came as a surprise to many as India had just a week ago joined 127 other countries to vote against US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move seen as in favour of Palestinian sentiments.

OneIndia News