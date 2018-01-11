India to have 10,000 seaplanes in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Thane, Jan 11: Urging the state governments to adopt new modes of transport like waterways, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announcedthat 10,000 seaplanes would be brought into operation in the country over the next two years.

He also said that in the next three months, rules and regulations would be put in place for operating seaplanes in the country. "The state governments should take to new modes of transportation, including inland waterways to avoid pollution and related issues arising out of road transport," the minister said.

He was speaking at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the new bridge on Versova creek that will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The project is worth Rs 3,000 crore. "Around 10,000 seaplanes would be brought into the country in the next two years. Within the next three months, rules and regulations would be put in place for (operating) seaplanes. Trials were recently taken in the sea in Mumbai. This will bring a new method of transport," Gadkari said.

The Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister said the Maharashtra government should focus on transportation through seaplanes, which will "ensure speed and avoid pollution". "Waterways should be encouraged in the country. Now, you (Maharashtra government) should concentrate on developing waterways in Mumbai," he said.

The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has assured me that by April this year, water transport would be introduced in and around Mumbai, Gadkari said. Stating that the use of petrol, diesel, ethanol and methanol should be brought down, the minister announced that the Delhi-Mumbai highway would be converted into an "electric route" and the task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) has been given to the department concerned.

"Electric vehicles will run on this highway and it will avoid pollution...Electric double decker buses would be introduced and an MoU has been signed in this regard with the Transport for London just yesterday," the BJP leader said. The civic bodies should concentrate on electric transport, which will cut the cost of operations and also the fares...The other methods of transport like ropeway, cable car and funicular railway will be encouraged in the future," the minister said.

Stating that the city of Mumbai is growing exponentially, Gadkari said there was a need to introduce an integrated transport system for the metropolis. "The situation and problems faced by Delhi would soon be faced by Mumbai in terms of pollution and traffic. The MPs, MLAs and ministers should realise the hazards and act accordingly. They should bat for cost-effective and pollution-free public transport system and develop waterways transport to overcome the perennial problems," he said.

Gadkari also said that work on 378-km-long Mumbai-Vadodara Express Highway worth Rs 20,000 crore would start in the three months. "This Expressway will be even better than the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway," he said. Container traffic problems will be eased if a logistics park comes up at Vasai-Virar, Gadkari said adding, "This will ease the container traffic at JNPT and avoid their movement by road." Fadnavis assured that all the suggestions given by Gadkari would be brought into reality.

PTI