India has vaccinated 14.78 crore people so far

New Delhi, Apr 28:

New Delhi, Apr 28: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.78 crore today.

Cumulatively, 14,78,27,367 vaccine doses have been administered through 21,18,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 93,47,775 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 61,06,237 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,22,21,975 FLWs (1st dose), 65,26,378 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,10,85,677 1st dose beneficiaries and 93,37,292 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,02,74,581 (1st dose) and 29,27,452 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

More than25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-102 of the vaccination drive (27th April, 2021), 25,56,182 vaccine doses were given.

15,69,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 22,989 sessions for 1st dose and 9,87,182 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.