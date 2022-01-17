India has given a bouquet of hope to the world: PM Modi

Central and state govts will keep working for empowerment of people of Karnataka: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 17: India has given the entire world a "bouquet of hope", PM Modi said, delivering 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday.

"India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope," PM Modi said.

"In this bouquet, we Indians have an unwavering trust in our Democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians," he added.

Hailing India's fight against Covid-19, PM Modi said "Today, India is the 3rd largest pharma producer in the world. In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries."

"Today India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)," the prime minister said.

"This is the best time to invest in India. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners," PM Modi reached out to investors.

The virtual event, which started from today, will continue till January 21. It will be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

The event will also see the participation of top industry leaders, international organizations, and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.