India does not think small anymore: PM Modi tells Indians in Bali

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 15: The accomplishments of the Indian diaspora make us proud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Indonesia to attend the G20 Summit said during an address to the Indian community in Bali.

Greeted by Modi, Modi chants, the PM said that India and Indonesia are connected by shared heritage and culture. As I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1,500 kilometres away in India's Cuttack the Bali Yatra Mahotsav is going on- Bali Jatra. The Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years of India-Indonesia trade relations, the PM said at the event.

When people of Indonesia see photos of this year's Bali Jatra on the internet, they will feel proud and happy. Due to COVID-19, some hurdles had cropped up. After many years the Bali Jatra Mahotsav is being celebrated on such a grand scale with mass participation in Odisha, PM Modi added.

He said that the relations between India and Indonesia stand strong during both the good and difficult times. In the year 2018 when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, India immediately started Operation Samudra Maitri.

That year I had come to Jakarta and had said that India and Indonesia may be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality we are 90 nautical miles close.

India's talent, technology, innovation and industry have made their mark in the world. Today India is the world's fastest growing large economy. India does not think small and India is doing work at an unprecedented sale and speed, PM Modi said.

He also said that when the grand Ram Mandir is taking shape in India, we proudly remember the Ramayana traditions of Indonesia.

Earlier, the PM addressed a G20 working session and conversed with several global leaders. The G20 members began talks on the Indonesian resort island on Tuesday under the theme, "Recover Together.'