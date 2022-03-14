India concerned over Russia seeking Chinese hardware help

China says never heard of Russian requests for help in Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Mar 14: India is watching the developments in Russia closely with reports suggesting that Moscow has sought China's help as it was running out of non-specified weaponry.

For India the worry is that the T-90 tanks, INS Vikramaditya and aircraft carrier and the Su-30MKi are reliant on original equipment that is based in Moscow. There have been massive sanctions against Russia following the war in Ukraine and this could cut the arms spares supply chain.

In addition to this, India could also face pressure from QUAD partners to change its neutral stance. A report in the Hindustan Times said that India however does not have to answer anyone in Europe on its stance, considering the fact that UK and Germany maintained stoic silence when the Chinese Army transgressed in eastern Ladakh.

The decoupling of hardware from Russia is complex and despite the Atmanirbhar push, the translation on ground will take some years. For now the war does not seem like it will end anytime soon. The Ukrainians with the help of the west have shown resilience and this suggests that the war is not getting over anytime soon.

China's embassy in Washington has denied reports that Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment hours after media reports emerged that Moscow sought military assistance including procurement of drones.

Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington, said he was unaware of any suggestions that China might be willing to help Russia.

"I've never heard of that," Pengyu said in a statement when asked about the reporting of Russia's request for military aid.

Pengyu expressed concern for the Ukraine situation and said China has and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, CNN reported.

"The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control. ... China calls for exercising utmost restraint and preventing a massive humanitarian crisis," Pengyu said.

Monday, March 14, 2022, 13:07 [IST]