India, China withdraws tanks, armoured vehicles from Pangong Lake

New Delhi, Feb 11: India and China are moving towards disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as tanks and infantry combat vehicles started moving back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake on Wednesday evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Thursday that the disengagement is mutually agreed upon and India has not given up on any of its land held before the trouble started in May last year.

Sources said that under the first phase of disengagement, the Indian tanks are being moved back towards Nyoma and adjoining areas while the Chinese are taking them back beyond Sirijap and Moldo garrison.

"The movement of tanks and infantry combat vehicles from forward positions to rear locations started last evening itself. The disengagement from the two banks of the Pangong Lake is aimed to be completed within seven days," India Today report told.

The first phase of disengagement is expected to get completed within seven days. After that, India and China would take up other subjects of debate like the Patrolling Point-17 and PP-15.

The modalities of withdrawal were discussed between the two armies during two meetings in the Chushul sector on February 8 and 9.

The strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Lake - Rezang La and Rechen La, which were captured by the Indian troops in a preemptive operation in late August, are also witnessing disengagement.

India has not conceded anything in the agreement reached between the two sides.

While India has to move to the Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3, the Chinese will be moving to east of Finger 8. The two countries have deployed over 50,000 troops opposite each other in Eastern Ladakh area ever since the Chinese tried to change the status quo.