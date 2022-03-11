India-China talks: The importance of keeping dialogue channels open

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The military dialogue between India and China will continue today amidst the standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The meeting would take place at Chushul to find a solution to the standoff which is almost two years old now.

While there has been no concrete result in the past few meetings, both sides have agreed keep the dialogue channels open. This would ensure that no accident takes place as the two armies are fully deployed in the region. An official told OneIndia that not much progress could be expected from this meet as well. However it is important to keep the dialogue channels open to avoid any accident.

During the previous meeting in January, India was hoping to persuade the Chinese about the disengagement at Gogra Hot Springs. India also discussed the patrolling rights issues in the Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector.

While there was no outcome from the January talks, the same was however constructive as a result of which the two sides decided to meet again. During the talks India also also raised the issue of the Chinese PLA constructing a bridge over the Pangong Tso in order to deploy their troops faster.

The deadlock continued since Beijing opposed the proposal made by New Delhi to resolve the remaining issues in the friction points along the LAC in one go.

India has maintained that all friction points between Depsang and Chumar should be collectively tackled during the military commander level talks. China on the other hand has not been consistent in its replies. It keeps changing its demands and hence the Indian side is not aware of which of the proposals need to be taken seriously.

"The Indian side...made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals," a statement after the last round of talks held in October read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:10 [IST]