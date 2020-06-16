India-China stand off: Casualties on both sides says Indian Army

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: The Indian Army has said that there have been casualties on both sides, during the face off with China.

After reports said that an Indian Army officer and two jawans have lost their lives at the Galwan Valley, the Army later clarified that there have been casualties on both sides.

Casualties have been suffered on both sides in the violent stand off during the de-escalation process with China in the Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said in an amended statement.

1 officer, 2 jawans of Indian Army martyred at Galwan Valley

During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation, the earlier statement from the Army said.

The two sides had managed to make headway last week, when the Lt. Generals of both sides had met. Army Chief M M Naravane said that the disengagement was in process.

On Saturday, Army Chief M M Naravane had said hat the military dialogue would hopefully resolve the issue. He also said that the disengagement of troops had begun in a phased manner.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, while reacting to the incident said,"we call upon India not to take unilateral actions or stir up trouble. Beijing has also accused India of attacking its personnel, news agency AFP reported.