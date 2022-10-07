India-China situation still not normal: Government

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: The situation on the Line of Actual Control is "still not normal", despite some positive steps, Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"The situation is still not normal. Some positive steps have been taken, but some more need to be taken," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a news briefing in Delhi.

During military level talks, India and China announced that their respective armies would be disengaging at the Gogra Hot Springs PP-15 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The decision to disengage was taken during the 16th India-China commander level talks. It was decided to disengage in a coordinated manner which is conducive to peace and harmony, a joint statement released by the Ministry of Defence said.

Since then, the two sides had maintained regular contact to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 18:44 [IST]