    India, China agree to carry forward talks to resolve border dispute

    New Delhi, Mar 12: India and China discussed resolving the existing border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the 15th round of Corp commanders level talks held on Friday, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

    "15th round China-India Corps Commander level meeting held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Indian side on March 11. Two sides carried forward their discussions from previous round held on Jan 12 for resolution of relevant issues along LAC in Western Sector," said Indian Army spokesperson.

    "They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in Western Sector & facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on ground in Western Sector in the interim," he said.

    "They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," he further said.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 18:54 [IST]
    X