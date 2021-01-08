India will not shy away from raising its voice against enemies of humanity like terrorism: Tirumurti

India at UNSC to chair Taliban sanctions committee

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: India took a dig at Pakistan for backing cross border terror, while announcing that it would be chairing three key UN Sanctions Committees, including the Taliban sanctions committee during 2021-22.

"The Taliban sanctions committee, also called the 1988 sanctions committee, has always been a high priority for India, keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan," T S Tirumurti, India's envoy to the UN said.

Afghanistan’s top negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan

"Our chairing this committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors threatening the peace process in Afghanistan. It has been our view that peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand," he said without naming Pakistan.

"The chairing of this committee has special resonance of India, which has not only been in the forefront of fighting terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism, but has also been one of its biggest victims," he said.