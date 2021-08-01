World cannot afford to dilute fight against terror taking advantage of Syria war: India at UNSC

UNSC calls for immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians 'arbitrarily' detained by military

Humanitarian crisis, worsened by COVID-19, calls for relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria: India at UNSC

India assumes UN Security Council Presidency for August, maritime security, counter-terrorism on agenda

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 01: India assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1. It has several important issues on its agenda, including signature events in maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.

PM Modi to be first Indian PM to preside over UNSC meeting | Oneindia News

"During our Presidency in August, India is organising three high-level signature meetings, focusing on our priority areas: maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said in a video message from the Security Council.

"India will also be organising a solemn event in the memory of peacekeepers," he said.

He thanked France for heading the Security Council in July and supporting India in its role in the world body.

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur today expressed happiness hailing it momentous as India marks its 75th Independence Day.

"India's Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) begins in August, our Independence Day month; at a time when we are set to mark our 75th Independence Day," tweeted Thakur.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month.

Tirumurti will also provide a briefing for member states of the United Nations which are non-members of the Council on its work for the month, according to a schedule released by the UN.

India's two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021.

This is the tenth such opportunity for India. Previously, India has been President of the body nine times: June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011, and November 2012.

Expressing happiness over India taking over the Security Council Presidency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law.

"As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law," Jaishankar tweeted.

As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members.



India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law. pic.twitter.com/kPRGnFOz87 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 1, 2021

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described it as a "momentous day" and referred to the Sanskrit phrase ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' (the world is one family) to describe India''s worldview.

Bagchi said India''s tenure at the UN Security Council has been guided by five ''S'' --- ''Samman (respect), Samvaad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace) and Samriddhi (prosperity)''.

The French Ambassador in New Delhi, Emmanuel Lenain, said his country would work with India in tackling several issues faced by the world today.

"Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today's many ongoing crises," Ambassador Lenain tweeted.

Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today’s many ongoing crises. pic.twitter.com/f91aWoBjUQ — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) August 1, 2021

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev wrote, "Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism".

Congratulations on #India's taking over the #UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful & effective work. Wishing many happy returns & all the success! pic.twitter.com/1f8tDfbxel — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) August 1, 2021

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.