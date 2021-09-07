YouTube
    India administers 70 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 07: In yet another milestone, India has administered 70 crore vaccine doses till now, including 10 crore doses administered in just 13 days.

    Cumulatively, 27,64,10,694 people in the 18-44 age group have received their first dose and 3,57,76,726 the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

    A total of 1,05,76,911 doses were administered on Monday, officials said, adding that the figure is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

    The country has so far vaccinated 53,29,27,201 beneficiaries for the first dose and 16,39,69,127 for the second dose.

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 14:07 [IST]
