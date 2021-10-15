India accepts Russia’s invite for Afghan talks: Taliban leadership to be present

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: India has accepted an invitation from Russia to join the Afghanistan talks to be held in Moscow next week.

This would bring India face-to-face with the Taliban leadership who have also been invited for the talks.

The Taliban had recently taken over Afghanistan following the withdrawal by the US troops.

We have received an invitation for the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20. We will be participating in it said spokesperson for the external affairs ministry, Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA is likely to send a officer in the level of the joint-secretary for the meeting. Russian President, Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov had said that Moscow had invited representatives of the Taliban to the international talks on Afghanistan on October 20.

On October 12, a G20 summit on Afghanistan had been held to help the country overcome the humanitarian crisis, following the Taliban takeover. India had raised questions on the lack of inclusivity by the Taliban and also raised concerns about human rights and rights of the minorities, women and children.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:24 [IST]