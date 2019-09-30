  • search
    In Uttarakhand, BJP strips 40 office bearers of posts for anti-party activities

    By PTI
    |

    Dehradun, Sep 29: The BJP on Sunday stripped 40 of its office bearers of their organisational posts for indulging in anti-party activities and filing nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in Uttarakhand against candidates supported by the party.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The action was taken by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level, state BJP General Secretary Rajendra Bhandari said.

    Prima facie, 40 office bearers were found guilty of indulging in anti-party activities and entering the poll fray against BJP supported candidates, he said.

    "They have been stripped of their party posts and their expulsion will soon follow," he said.

    Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years.

    The office bearers absolved of their organisational responsibilities are mandal general secretaries, mandal presidents and district vice presidents.

    Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in 12 districts of the state in three phases from October 6 to October 16.

    The results will be announced on October 21.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
