    In UN resolution, India calls out JeM, LeT

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 01: India's foreign secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla pointed out that Pakistan based terror groups, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba are proscribed entities that need to be called out.

    Addressing the media at the UN Security Council, the foreign secretary said that the council resolution on Afghansitan, adopted under India's presidency refers to individuals and entities designated by the world organisation.

    I want to highlight the fact that the resolution makes it very clear that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any other country, in particular also underlines the importance of combating terrorism. It also refers to those individuals and entities that have been designated under the Security Council Resolution 1267. Today's UN Security Council resolution is important and timely pronouncement, coming as it does under India's presidency of the UN Security Council, Shringla also said.

    Taliban’s win a victory for Islam would be JeM, LeT’s tagline to recruit in J&KTaliban’s win a victory for Islam would be JeM, LeT’s tagline to recruit in J&K

    The meeting of the UNSC was chaired by Shringla as India's month long presidency came to an end on Tuesday.

    Read more about:

    unsc taliban

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 10:55 [IST]
