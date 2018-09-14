In the election year, the BJP faces challenge from within

New Delhi, Sep 14: Trouble started brewing in the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre with a complete chasm at the government level in which leaders close to the RSS and the rest are working as two different entities. A section of senior BJP leaders are not happy the way top leadership is working and senior leaders are not even heard.

Sources said that some of the senior ministers in the government are complaining for the treatment meted out to them and for over undue advantage given to some other ministers. So much so that even words of seniors leaders and ministers are ignored by even junior minister at the behest of top leadership. Some of the senior leaders are arguing that this an election year and anyone recommends something that people and workers wants from these minister, they are not ready to listen. This is sending a wrong signal.

There is already huge resentment among people over economic condition, business, unemployment, Goods and Services Tax, demonitasation, a certain section is worried about SC/ST Act and many other issue. People and workers don't get relief that they need but that is not happening.

The divide is so sharp that one of the senior BJP minister has lodged his complain with senior RSS functionaries in Nagpur by saying that in the election year if work of party cadre and people is not done how will the party get votes.

RSS leadership is also not happy with the government on certain issue and it is looking to salvage the matter and even change in leadership which does not seem possible. However, the RSS wants to be prepared for any eventuality. It is working on the situation when there is not absolute majority for the BJP and the most acceptable leader is sought. The RSS may come up with its choice that it is ready with

Sources said that If poor people and people in the rural area don't understand devaluation of Re, petrol and diesel prices then it is definitely impacting lower middle class, middle class and upper class. Impact of schemes started by the government failed to leave any long lasting impact on people of the country. So all this has dwindled the prospect the present leadership and chances of alternative within the BJP is emerging very fast.

Another RSS leader said that the assessment of the top leadership of the BJP at the moment is that the party will be able to manage 170-18 seats in the Lok Sabha across the country but with these seats, the acceptance of Modi is ruled out by the National Democratic Alliance but the party president will try to take it to 250 to make things safe for the PM but that seems unlikely. In such a situation, some compromise candidate may emerge and the name with the RSS included Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj. Modi and Amit Shah might not agree to the name of Nitin Gadkari who is it the moment throwing gauntlet on them and Sushma is not keeping well so is Arun Jaitly. So the war within the war continues.